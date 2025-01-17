Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Increases Juve Stabia Ownership Stake To 34.62% On Track To Close 52% Stake By March 31, 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company with a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, just closed the second of three stages in its previously announced agreement for a 52% stake in SS Juve Stabia srl

This brings its current ownership stake to 34.62%, up from 21.74% in an initial transaction that closed on Dec. 31, 2024 With the successful closing of this transaction, Brera Holdings is on track to close the last of the stages on March 31, 2025, becoming the club's majority shareholder, and enabling its immediate integration into the company's multi-club framework

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, just closed the second stage in its acquisition agreement for a 52% stake in SS Juve Stabia srl. This brings its current ownership stake to 34.62%, up from the 21.74% level that closed on Dec. 31, 2024.

“This expanded ownership stake demonstrates our commitment to building a leading multi-club ownership platform,” noted Daniel McClory, Brera Holdings'...

