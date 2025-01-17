NEC Listed On The World Index And Asia Pacific Index Of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC Listed on the World and Asia Pacific Index of Sustainability (DJSI)

NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Asia Pacific Index, two of the most prestigious global indexes of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investment.

DJSI is an evaluation indices developed by S&P Global that evaluates the sustainable practices of major global companies across the“Governance & Economic,”“Environmental” and“Social” dimensions. Companies that receive high evaluations are selected to the DJSI Indices.

NEC received high evaluations in categories that included“Transparency & Reporting,” "Environmental Policy & Management," "Climate Strategy,"“Human Capital Management” and“Privacy Protection”(1).

Other than DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific, NEC is included in the FTSE4Good Index Series and the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as part of high evaluations in terms of ESG. NEC has received“A List” ratings five years in a row in the categories of“Climate Change” and“Water Security,” as well as an A List rating for“Supplier Engagement” from the global environmental non-profit CDP. In addition, NEC has been awarded a "Platinum" Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ranking, in recognition for being part of the top 1% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis, a France-based CSR rating platform.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact(2) in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and continues to strive to minimize any burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. Over the course of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, in order to promote sustainable growth, the company aims to achieve continuous inclusion in ESG indices by advancing initiatives for materiality, which are priority management themes from an ESG perspective(3).

NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

(1) As of Dec. 23, 2024

(2) The United Nations Global Compact:

An initiative that calls on companies worldwide to align their strategies and operations with ten universal principles in four fields of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. NEC joined in 2005.

(3) NEC's efforts in support of ESG initiatives are reported in the following:

NEC ESG Databook 2024





NEC Integrated Report 2024





External Ratings and Evaluations of NEC





