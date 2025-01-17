Vertus (VERT), A User-Friendly Defi Gateway On TON Blockchain, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Vertus (VERT)for all BitMart users on January 17, 2025. The VERT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 13:00(UTC).







What is Vertus (VERT)?

Vertus (VERT) is a custodial wallet built on the TON blockchain, designed to offer users easy access to a broad ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) products through Telegram. The platform ensures a seamless, user-friendly experience, enabling individuals of all levels to navigate the cryptocurrency landscape effortlessly. By integrating DeFi services directly into Telegram, Vertus aims to simplify entry into the crypto world while providing a secure, efficient way to manage digital assets and engage with decentralized financial tools.

With a total supply of 1.2 billion VERT tokens, Vertus aims to establish a robust and secure DeFi infrastructure, enabling users to participate in various blockchain services directly from their Telegram accounts. This integration enhances accessibility and user engagement within the DeFi ecosystem.

Why is Vertus (VERT)?

Vertus (VERT) stands out due to its robust foundation as a custodial wallet on the TON blockchain, renowned for its speed, security, and scalability. This setup delivers a seamless and efficient user experience, appealing to both newcomers and seasoned users in the cryptocurrency space. Additionally, Vertus's seamless integration with Telegram revolutionizes access to decentralized finance (DeFi) products, simplifying digital asset management and enhancing user-friendliness.

The VERT token is pivotal within the Vertus ecosystem, acting as the primary cryptocurrency for transactions and governance participation. Its dual role boosts the utility and value of VERT, establishing it as a key component of the platform. By integrating VERT into a variety of services, Vertus aims to offer a comprehensive and accessible DeFi experience, reinforcing its status as an indispensable tool in the cryptocurrency landscape.

About Vertus (VERT)

– Token Name: Vertus

– Token Symbol: VERT

– Token Type: TON

– Total Supply: 1,200,000,000 VERT

To learn more about Vertus (VERT), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

