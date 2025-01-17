Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea By Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds and cold to very cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see some clouds, the Department of Meteorology added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea by night.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be southwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, shifts to northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 22 KT by night.

The visibility inshore will be 05 to 10 KM / 03 KM or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 05 - 10 KM

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 FT, rises to 4 FT by night. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 7 FT by night.

MENAFN17012025000067011011ID1109100320