Tomáš Souček Joins HEMPE As Brand Ambassador Following Groundbreaking NSF Certification

The Premiership star teams up with HEMPE, a UK innovator in CBD products, as they become the first to achieve NSF certification for their muscle and joint gels.

- Premiership and Czech international footballer Tomáš Souček

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HEMPE, a pioneering topical CBD brand , has announced that Premiership and Czech international footballer Tomáš Souček has become its latest brand ambassador . This milestone comes as the company celebrates its Hot and Ice Muscle & Joint Gels becoming the first CBD topical gels in the world to achieve NSF Certified for Sport® status, a significant breakthrough for professional athletes and military personnel alike.

Souček, a midfield powerhouse for West Ham United, praised the HEMPE gels for their efficacy and safety.“We have to be very careful as professional athletes in using products because many contain substances that are illegal,” he said.“With HEMPE I know it is absolutely fine to use and importantly it works very quickly; I can use it before and after training and games to make sure I recover as fast as possible.”

The NSF Certified for Sport® programme , operated by the globally renowned NSF organisation, ensures that products meet the highest safety standards. For HEMPE, this certification represents 21 months of rigorous development and testing, affirming that its products are free from banned substances, including THC, a compound often found in trace amounts in CBD products.

A Revolutionary Product Backed by Science and Personal Experience

HEMPE was founded by Farard Darver, a former boyband star and commando who was inspired to create a safe, effective alternative to traditional pain relief after sustaining injuries in Afghanistan. Based in Dorset, the brand has rapidly gained traction among professional athletes and everyday users seeking relief from muscle and joint pain.

Farard explains,“After my injury, I was using ibuprofen and paracetamol too much and really wanted an alternative. Discovering the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD led me to invest everything I had into developing HEMPE. This NSF certification is a world first for topical CBD gels and enables us to work with elite athletes and the military, who have strict rules about what they can use.”

The brand's Hot and Ice Muscle & Joint Gels come in two formats: Hot for warming relief and Ice for cooling recovery, with both widely praised by athletes.“There are hot and cold versions, and as sportspeople will tell you, this is extremely useful,” said Souček.

Why NSF Certification Matters

The NSF Certified for Sport® status allows HEMPE's gels to be safely used by professional sportsmen and women, as well as military personnel, ensuring peace of mind that they comply with the most stringent anti-doping standards.

“This certification provides athletes with confidence in knowing our gels meet the highest safety standards,” added Farard.“We are already in talks with Premiership and Major League sports teams around the world.”

A Game-Changer in the CBD Industry

HEMPE's innovative approach, underpinned by over 60 years of research by world-renowned scientists, continues to set it apart from competitors. Its products are scientifically formulated to provide relief from muscle, joint, and skin complaints, offering a safe and effective alternative to traditional pain management methods.

About HEMPE

HEMPE aims to give its customers the freedom to live life without limitations. Its range of scientifically-backed CBD gels is designed to alleviate muscle and joint pain, helping people feel better and live better.

