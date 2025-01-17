(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Hydrocolloids

1.2 Lipids 1.3 Composites



2.1 Fruits coatings 2.2 Vegetables coatings



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

US, China, India, Spain, and Italy

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Hydrocolloids, high-molecular-weight hydrophilic compounds, are widely used in food formulation as functional additives. They enhance food properties, such as consistency, gelling effect, and texture regulation. In the fruits and vegetables coatings market, hydrocolloids offer benefits like extended shelf life, improved quality, and reduced spoilage. Their natural origin and association with clean-label, eco-friendly products drive commercial adoption. Research advances continue to optimize hydrocolloid coatings' effectiveness and safety, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market refers to the industry that produces and applies edible coatings to enhance the quality and shelf life of fresh produce. These coatings are typically made from eco-friendly technologies, including polysaccharides, lipids, and composites, which form a polymer matrix that protects against moisture transfer, gas exchange, and oxidation processes. The coatings can also include active substances like antimicrobial agents and antigas to prevent insects, microorganisms, and spoilage. The market focuses on improving food safety, nutritional qualities, sensory qualities, and reducing wastage. The flexible packaging industry also benefits from these coatings, as they can extend shelf life and improve appearance and color. The use of edible coatings can help reduce food waste and improve the overall quality of fresh produce, making them an essential component in food preservation.

Market Overview

The Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market refers to the industry that produces and applies edible coatings to fresh produce to enhance their shelf life, preserve their nutritional qualities, and improve sensory attributes. These coatings are made from various materials, including polymers, proteins, polysaccharides, lipids, and composites. Eco-friendly technology is increasingly being used in the production of these coatings, with a focus on biodegradable and non-polluting materials. Moisture transfer and gas exchange are key functions of these coatings, helping to maintain the freshness of the produce. Oxidation processes are also a concern, and active substances are often added to the coatings to inhibit oxidation and prevent food contamination. The use of natural goods, including protein-based films, seaweed-based films, and those derived from insects and microorganisms, is gaining popularity among consumers, particularly those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. Regulatory approval is a critical factor in the market, with stringent standards for food safety and biodegradability. Packaging technology plays a crucial role in the market, with a focus on reducing wastage and improving shelf life. Barrier properties, biochemical properties, and microbial stability are essential considerations in the development of these coatings. Pre-harvesting and post-harvesting conditions can significantly impact the effectiveness of the coatings, and efforts are being made to optimize these conditions to maximize the benefits of the coatings. The use of additives, such as xanthan gum, polysaccharide-based films, and carrageenan, can enhance the functionality of the coatings. The flexible packaging industry is a significant market for fruits and vegetable coatings, with a focus on reducing plastic packaging and promoting waste-free products. The market is expected to grow as consumers demand healthier, more sustainable food options, and as technology continues to advance in the development of innovative and effective coatings.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis



AgroFresh

JBT

Decco

Sufresca

Fomesa Fuitech

Apeel

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd

Flo Chemical Corporation

Polynatural

Hazel Technologies, Inc.

Nipro Technologies LLC

B B Coatings & Chemicals

Pace International

D. Manoharlal Shellac Pvt. Ltd.

Handary SA

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Michelman Inc.

Nipro Life Sciences

Productos Citrosol SA RPM International Inc.

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

