60-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Mysterious Disease In J & K's Rajouri, Death Toll Rises To 16

1/17/2025 3:13:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Another woman has died of the mysterious illness in the Budhal village of Rajouri district. The 60-year-old woman died at GMC Rajouri, taking the death count to 16, including 12 children in the past over 45 days, officials said on Friday.

An official said that the woman namely Jatti Begum wife of Mohammad Yousuf was taken to GMC Rajouri on Thursday, where she died during treatment today morning.

He said that her husband had died due to same mysterious illness on Monday. Yousuf and his wife are relatives of Mohammad Aslam, who lost 5 children due to this mysterious illness, reported news agency KNO.

While J&K's health minister Sakina Itoo has ruled out that the deaths have been caused by any kind of virus or infection, police have formed 11-member Special Investigation Team to probe these mysterious deaths.

MENAFN17012025000215011059ID1109100236


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

