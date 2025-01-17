Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Uzbekistan Union Of Journalists Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
A meeting has been held between the chairman of the Uzbekistan
Union of Journalists Halmurad Salimov and the director of the
Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent
Akif Marifli.
Azernews reports that at the meeting, the
chairman spoke about the work done under the leadership of
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to develop the media sector in the
country, important tasks, achievements, and problems facing
journalists.
Speaking about Uzbek-Azerbaijani fraternal relations, he
recalled the presentation of the book“The Phenomenon of Shavkat
Mirziyoyev” published in Baku and met with great interest by
Azerbaijani intellectuals in Azerbaijan.
Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center Akif Marifli said
that thanks to the political will and close friendly relations of
the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, political, economic, cultural and strategic partnership
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has reached a new level.
"The mutual visits of the presidents have given impetus to the
deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries,"
Akif Marifli said
"Strengthening cultural ties is important in terms of
preserving, promoting, and passing on the common Turkic heritage to
future generations," he added.
The meeting discussed important issues such as the development
trends of the national media space, and the sides also reached an
agreement on the implementation of joint projects between the
Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Uzbekistan Union of
Journalists.
Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a
special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of
culture, science, education, and tourism.
The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the
participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a
number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two
countries.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109100215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.