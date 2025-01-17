Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Uzbekistan Union Of Journalists Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting has been held between the chairman of the Uzbekistan Union of Journalists Halmurad Salimov and the director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent Akif Marifli.

Azernews reports that at the meeting, the chairman spoke about the work done under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to develop the sector in the country, important tasks, achievements, and problems facing journalists.

Speaking about Uzbek-Azerbaijani fraternal relations, he recalled the presentation of the book“The Phenomenon of Shavkat Mirziyoyev” published in Baku and met with great interest by Azerbaijani intellectuals in Azerbaijan.

Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center Akif Marifli said that thanks to the political will and close friendly relations of the presidents of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, political, economic, cultural and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has reached a new level.

"The mutual visits of the presidents have given impetus to the deepening of the strategic partnership between the two countries," Akif Marifli said

"Strengthening cultural ties is important in terms of preserving, promoting, and passing on the common Turkic heritage to future generations," he added.

The meeting discussed important issues such as the development trends of the national media space, and the sides also reached an agreement on the implementation of joint projects between the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and the Uzbekistan Union of Journalists.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.