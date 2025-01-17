(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples, is proud to announce the development of a new series of high-quality test reagents for the detection of Diacetoxyscirpenol (DAS), a potent mycotoxin. These cutting-edge reagents are designed to enhance food safety and quality control measures.



Diacetoxyscirpenol (DAS), also known as anguidine, is a type A monotrichothecene mycotoxin. It is a secondary metabolite of fungi of the genus Fusarium and is a major contaminant of cereals and cereal-based foods, potentially causing poisoning in farm animals. DAS has been detected in agricultural products worldwide and remains in products after processing. Studies have shown that consumption of diacetoxyscirpenol induces haematological disorders (neutropenia, aplastic anaemia) in humans and animals. The main adverse reaction following acute and repeated exposure to diacetoxycipranol is vomiting.



In addition, DAS can cause many chronic and acute effects in animals and humans, such as immunotoxicity, haematotoxicity, pulmonary disease, growth retardation and cardiovascular effects. It can also damage a variety of organs and tissues, including liver, thymus tissue, brain, seminiferous tubules and epididymis. Additionally, DAS can inhibit the synthesis of proteins and DNA, resulting in oral lesions, decreased feed intake, lower serum iron-binding capacity, gastrointestinal lesions and diarrhoea in in various species including pigs, chickens, rabbits, rats, dogs, and calves.



In 2016, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) evaluated the toxicity of DAS and decided to include DAS in the provisional tolerable daily intake (PTDI) group (WHO/FAO, 2002). To support the accurate and efficient detection of DAS and improve food safety and quality control, Creative Diagnostics now offers a range of sensitive and specific reagents for DAS detection, including Diacetoxyscirpenol Antibodies & Antigens, Diacetoxyscirpenol ELISA Kits, and Diacetoxyscirpenol Screen Tests. These reagents are essential components of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) and lateral flow immunoassays (LFIA), providing rapid and accurate results.



For example, the Diacetoxyscirpenol ELISA Kit (Cat. No DEIASL114) can be used for the quantitative analysis of the DAS in grains. The kit is a competitive enzyme-labeled immunoassay that measures DAS residues extracted from ground grain samples with a 70% methanol/water solution. In addition, the Mouse Anti-Diacetoxyscirpenol monoclonal antibody, clone DAS (CABT-L4607) can recognize the conjugated form of the small molecule. The specificity of the antibody is determined by ELISA using competition experiments.



Creative Diagnostics is striving to develop high quality detection reagents to support the development of mycotoxin detection. By leveraging its expertise in immunoassay development, Creative Diagnostics empowers laboratories and food safety professionals to safeguard public health and maintain stringent quality standards. For more information on the new Diacetoxyscirpenol Test Reagents and other food safety solutions, please visit



About Creative Diagnostics



Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.

Company :-Creative Diagnostics

User :- Thomas M Schmitt

Email :...

Phone :-1-631-346-0027

Mobile:- 1-631-346-0027

Url :-