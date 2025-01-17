Realty Trading Volume Exceeds Qr337m Last Week
Doha: The volume of Real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from January 5-9 reached QR292,832,914, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR44,977,685.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, a building, commercial shops and residential units.
The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, Al Wakrah, Al Dhaayen, Umm Salal, and Al Shamal, in addition to areas such as Fox Hills, Lusail 69, and Dafna 60.
The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice was over QR261m during the period from December 29, 2024 to January 2, 2025.
