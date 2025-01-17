DCG Mirage Launches AI-Powered Publishing Solution Whatsbook At 2025 Greater Bay Area Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference

New AI Tools Enhance Content Creation, Proofreading, and Marketing for Hong Kong Publishers

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DCG Mirage, a subsidiary of leading Chinese conglomerate DCG, has officially launched its new suite of AI-powered tools for the publishing at the 2025 Greater Bay Area Publishing Conference. The launch marks a significant step in DCG Mirage's ongoing efforts to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into content creation, editing, and marketing for the publishing sector.The newly unveiled tools, including the "WhatsBook" AI suite, offer features such as advanced proofreading, audiobook creation, social media marketing, and video production. DCG Mirage's latest AI tools are designed to streamline the publishing process, reducing labor costs and increasing productivity by automating traditionally time-consuming tasks. This includes proofreading in both Chinese (traditional and simplified) and English, as well as enhanced capabilities in social media marketing and video creation.DCG CEO, Shi Qiming, commented: "We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to help the publishing industry increase efficiency and quality. By automating key editorial processes, we are empowering publishers to meet the demands for faster, personalized content while maintaining the highest standards of quality."The AI-powered proofreading service, capable of detecting grammatical errors in both English and Chinese, is a standout feature of the new release, boasting an accuracy rate of over 70%. This development aims to drastically reduce the time spent on traditional proofreading processes, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for publishers in Hong Kong and globally.About DCG MirageDCG Mirage is a subsidiary of DCG, a leading Chinese technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovation. The company focuses on creating AI-driven solutions for various industries, with a strong emphasis on transforming the publishing sector through advanced AI-powered tools.

QI AN

DCG Mirage Technology HK Limited

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.