Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Poised For Rapid Growth Amid Rising Global Health Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics is growing rapidly due to the high prevalence of antimicrobial resistance and the critical need

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4861.5 million in 2024 to USD 7871.2 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.50%. The global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Diagnostics Market is witnessing significant growth driven by the escalating prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, a major global threat. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared AMR an urgent priority, underscoring the need for advanced diagnostic solutions to combat this crisis effectively.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @

Key Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Antimicrobial Resistance:

AMR poses a growing challenge to healthcare systems worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AMR causes over 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths annually in the United States alone. This alarming statistic has spurred demand for accurate and rapid diagnostic tools capable of detecting resistant pathogens early, enabling timely and effective treatment.

Technological Advancements in Diagnostics:

Innovative technologies such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and rapid point-of-care testing are transforming the AMR diagnostics landscape. These tools offer faster detection and higher accuracy, leading to improved patient outcomes. For instance, PCR-based technologies can detect resistant bacteria even in minute quantities, making them indispensable in clinical settings. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roche Diagnostics are leading the way in developing cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.

Increased Investments and Global Initiatives:

Governments and organizations in regions such as the United States and Europe are investing heavily in antimicrobial stewardship programs. These initiatives aim to curb resistance by promoting the development and adoption of advanced diagnostics. For example, recent funding from the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Partnership highlights the importance of fostering innovation in this critical area.

Emerging Market Trends

Rapid and Point-of-Care Testing on the Rise:

Point-of-care tests, which provide results within minutes, are gaining traction due to their convenience and efficiency. These tests are particularly beneficial in emergency settings or remote areas with limited laboratory facilities. Companies like Cepheid and Abbott Laboratories are at the forefront of this trend. Abbott's ID NOW platform, for example, delivers rapid and reliable results for detecting resistant pathogens.

PCR as a Dominant Technology:

PCR remains a cornerstone technology in AMR diagnostics due to its accuracy, speed, and effectiveness in identifying resistant pathogens. It is widely used in hospitals to detect drug-resistant infections such as Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA).

Challenges in the Market

Despite its promising growth, the AMR diagnostics market faces several challenges:

High Costs and Technical Barriers: Advanced diagnostic technologies like PCR and NGS require sophisticated infrastructure and skilled personnel, limiting their adoption in resource-constrained settings.

Reimbursement and Regulatory Issues: Challenges related to standardization, cost-effectiveness, and reimbursement policies hinder the integration of diagnostics, particularly in emerging markets.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report@

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for AMR diagnostics is extremely competitive, with the top performing companies continually innovating to meet growing demands for more complex diagnostic products. The main players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Cepheid, BioMérieux, and Hologic among others. In order to enhance their product offerings, these companies are engaged in heavy research, development, strategic partnerships, as well as acquisition activity.

For instance, Abbott Laboratories received the FDA approval for its ID NOW rapid test in 2023 that detects multiple resistant pathogens. This helps to enhance the competitive position of the company in the AMR diagnostics market. Also, companies are investing in collaboration with government agencies and healthcare institutions in order to promote the acceptance of AMR diagnostics in the market. Therefore, the competition in the market is expected to rise because of the increased demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic tools.

Some of the key companies in the global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

Cepheid

BioMérieux

Hologic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Alere Inc.

Meridian Bioscience

Quidel Corporation

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Latest Industry Updates

In September 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new PCR-based diagnostic kit for detecting antimicrobial-resistant pathogens in hospitals.

In August 2024, Cepheid expanded its portfolio of point-of-care diagnostic solutions to include tests for MRSA and Clostridium difficile.

In July 2024, Roche Diagnostics partnered with a major pharmaceutical company to develop a next-generation diagnostic test for drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Purchase This Market Research Report –

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Microbiology Culture

Immunoassay

PCR

NGS

Mass Spectrometry

Rapid & Point-of-Care Testing

Others

By Pathogen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Drug-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Drug-Resistant Campylobacter (DRC)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Drug-Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Drug-Resistant Salmonella (DRNTS)

Others

By End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Acquire the complete research report on the Global Market@

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size@ /market-size

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Share@ /market-share

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Trends@ /market-trends

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Regional Market Demand@ /regional-market-demand

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Analysis@ /market-analysi

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.