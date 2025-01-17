Sunny Leone: Prabhu Deva Is One Of The Nicest Actors I Have Worked With

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Sunny Leone will be seen shaking-a-leg with filmmaker-dancer and Prabhu Deva in the song“Hookstep Hookah Bar” from the film“Badass Ravi Kumar” starring Himesh Reshammiya. The said that Prabhu Deva is one of the nicest actors she has worked with.

Speaking about the experience, Sunny Leone said,“Working with Prabhudeva Sir again was amazing! He is one of the nicest actors I have worked with, and I feel privileged to share screen space with him again in this larger-than-life film.”

The song is by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The English vocals are given by Sunidhi and Shannon K.

“Badass Ravi Kumar” is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film“The Xpose”, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

Talking about Sunny, she had recently shared that she thinks God is teaching her a lesson on patience and humility.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a video standing on a deck. In the backdrop, a cloudy sky, the sea and sand can be seen.

“Hmm, yes, where could we be? There are very mysterious things happening here,” without divulging much the actress said in the video.

She then shared a cryptic message, which read:“I think God is teaching me a lesson on patience and humility...I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare!!”

In other news, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows after 13 years of their marriage in November.

The couple renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in the Maldives on October 31, and was joined by their children Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

In a bizarre turn of events, on December 23, a new fraud in Chhattisgarh involving Sunny came to light. A person was enjoying the benefits of the state's welfare scheme Mahtari Vandan Yojana using the actress name to get the Rs 1000 per month from the state government.