Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


1/17/2025 2:15:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 820 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
9 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.11 33.36 32.70 258 258
MTF CBOE 4 200 33.10 33.34 32.60 139 020
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
10 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.19 33.34 33.00 258 882
MTF CBOE 4 200 33.18 33.32 32.98 139 356
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
13 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.02 33.24 32.80 257 556
MTF CBOE 4 200 33.02 33.24 32.86 138 684
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
14 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.09 33.50 32.90 258 102
MTF CBOE 4 200 33.10 33.48 32.88 139 020
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
15 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 896 32.89 33.08 32.74 226 809
MTF CBOE 3 924 32.89 33.04 32.74 129 060
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 58 820 33.06 33.50 32.74 1 944 748

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 400 shares during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 January 2025 to 15 January 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 January 2025 600 33.03 33.10 33.00 19 818
13 January 2025 400 32.80 32.80 32.80 13 120
14 January 2025 1 400 32.91 32.96 32.80 46 074
15 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 400 79 012


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 January 2025 2 000 33.23 33.40 33.00 66 460
10 January 2025 300 33.40 33.40 33.40 10 020
13 January 2025 300 33.20 33.20 33.20 9 960
14 January 2025 900 33.42 33.50 33.38 30 078
15 January 2025 300 33.00 33.00 33.00 9 900
Total 3 800 126 418

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 905 shares.

On 15 January 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 354 276 own shares, or 4.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250117E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

