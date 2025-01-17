Irrigation Pumps Market Estimation Worth USD 257.3 Billion By 2030 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A newly released report on the Irrigation Pumps Market 2025" provides a comprehensive view of the with market insights on the competitive scenarios and market segments with complete representation through graphs, tables, and charts to study the market easy to use and compare the numbers and user-friendly. The Irrigation Pumps Market research report is the hub of market information, which precisely expounds on critical challenges and future market growth prospects. Also, The research study provides a complete qualitative and quantitative analysis to help shareholders obtain a thorough grasp of the Irrigation Pumps Market and its crucial dynamics. Moreover, The report provides a professional in-depth examination of the Irrigation Pumps Market's current scenario, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and growth are among the market data assessed and re-validation in the research. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (灌漑ポンプ市場), Korea (관개 펌프 시장), china (灌溉泵市场), French (Marché des pompes d'irrigation), German (Markt für Bewässerungspumpen), and Italy (Mercato delle pompe per irrigazione), etc.

The global irrigation pumps market is anticipated to grow from USD 161.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 257.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period.

The Key Players Profiled in this report include

Berkeley, Grundfos, KSB Group, Burcam, GARDENA, Myers, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Davey, Pentair Ltd, Star Water Systems, Franklin Electric, Tuhorse Pumps, Pacer Pumps, Pentair, Zoeller, Ace Pump Corporation, Shimge Pump, Zoomlion Heavy Machinery, Euromacchine, ITC

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Irrigation Pumps Market by Type

Submersible Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Other Types

Irrigation Pumps Market by Application

Farmland

Garden

Others

Irrigation Pumps Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Browse In-depth Market Research Report

Highlights of the Report:

For the period 2025-2033, accurate market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) predictions are provided.

Exploration and in-depth evaluation of growth potential in major segments and geographical areas.

Company profiles of the top players in the global Irrigation Pumps Market are provided in detail.

Comprehensive investigation of innovation and other market developments in the global Irrigation Pumps Market Market.

Industry value chain and supply chain analysis that is dependable.

A thorough examination of the most significant growth drivers, limitations, obstacles, and future prospects is provided.

Key Findings of the Study

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Irrigation Pumps market in 2025. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Irrigation Pumps market in 2025; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2025. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Irrigation Pumps market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

✔ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Irrigation Pumps Market.

✔ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✔ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Irrigation Pumps Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✔ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offerings in developed and emerging markets.

✔ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✔ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

