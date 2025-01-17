flynas Celebrates Its First Direct Flight Between Riyadh and Entebbe in Uganda

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - January 16, 2024: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated its first direct flight between Riyadh and Entebbe in Uganda on Wednesday, January 15, flying deeper into Africa in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers, and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.



An inauguration celebration was held at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, attended by representatives from flynas and Riyadh Airports Company.



Three weekly flights will be operated on the new route between Riyadh and Entebbe as of January 15, 2025, further expanding the leading LCC reach in the African market.



flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations by 2030, within its growth and expansion plan and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

