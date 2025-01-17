(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Chromatography

1.2 Spectroscopy

1.3 Titrimetry 1.4 Physical properties testing



2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals and life sciences

2.3 Environmental 2.4 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

US, Germany, China, UK, and India

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The chromatography segment is anticipated to dominate the global analytical standards market due to its effectiveness in identifying and separating impurities. This technique's popularity can be attributed to its high performance and simplicity. Chromatography instruments, reagents, and reference standards for various types, such as liquid and gas chromatography, are widely available. The use of these instruments in conjunction with mass spectrometers increases their acceptance. The ease of interoperability and reduced manpower requirements also contribute to cost savings, making chromatography a preferred choice for analytical applications during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Analytical Standards Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including Proteomics and Metabolomics for life sciences research, Food safety and Quality control for ensuring the safety and authenticity of food products, and Food testing for regulatory compliance. Technologies such as Chromatography, Mass spectrometry, and Spectroscopy play a crucial role in these applications, enabling precise and accurate analysis of complex samples. The market also caters to various industries, including Respiratory infections and Diseases, Accreditations and ISO standards, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, and Veterinary drug testing. Calibration standards, Titration, and Physical property testing are essential components of the market, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of analytical results. The market also serves the needs of industries focused on Cancers and Chronic diseases, with Thermo Fisher Scientific, CD Bioparticles, and the FDA being significant end-users. Technologies such as Liquid chromatography and Gas chromatography are widely used in the market for separating, identifying, and quantifying various components in complex mixtures.

Market Overview

The Analytical Standards Market encompasses various industries, including Proteomics and Metabolomics, where standards play a crucial role in ensuring accuracy and consistency in the analysis of complex biological systems. In Food safety and Quality control, analytical standards are essential for testing and ensuring the safety and authenticity of food products. Chromatography, Mass spectrometry, and Spectroscopy techniques rely on analytical standards for calibration and accurate measurement. Environmental degradation, crop yields, and weather patterns are significant areas where analytical standards are used for monitoring and maintaining standards. Sulfur dioxides and Carbon dioxide are among the environmental pollutants measured using analytical standards. Analytical standards are also critical in various industries, such as Power plants, Renewable fuels, Public transport, Healthcare infrastructure, and the Life sciences industry. In the Pharmaceutical market, analytical standards are used for Stability testing, Dissolution testing, Bioanalytical testing, Raw material testing, and Clinical trials. ISO standards and Accreditations ensure the quality and consistency of analytical standards. In the Biopharmaceutical industry, analytical standards are used for Biomarkers, Biologic drugs, Drug discovery, Custom synthesis, and Pesticides. Business strategies and Business segments rely on analytical standards for Patent protection, Innovator drugs, and Generic drugs. Analytical techniques such as Titrimetry, Liquid chromatography, and Gas chromatography use calibration standards for accurate measurement. Environmental standards, Petrochemistry standards, Food & beverages, Veterinary drug standards, and Pharmaceutical, Life science, and Industrialization industries all require analytical standards for various applications. Infectious diseases such as Respiratory infections, Respiratory diseases, Allergic reactions, Cancer, Influenza, Malaria, HIV, and Tuberculosis are diagnosed and monitored using analytical standards. Genomic techniques and Genomics data are used to analyze Drug molecules and Cell metabolites, which require analytical standards for accurate measurement. In summary, Analytical standards play a vital role in various industries, including Proteomics, Metabolomics, Food safety, Quality control, Environmental degradation, Power plants, Renewable fuels, Public transport, Healthcare infrastructure, Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Industrialization. They are essential for accurate measurement, calibration, and ensuring consistency and quality in various applications.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape



AccuStandard Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Cayman Chemical

Chiron AS

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

LGC Limited

Mallinckrodt

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Ricca Chemical Company

SPEX CertiPrep

The United States Pharmacopeial Convention

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Waters Corporation

11

Vendor

Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio