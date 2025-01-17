$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages Stockholders Of AE, SASR, ROIC, ATSG To Act Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm by ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Adams Resources & Energy, (NYSE: AE ) , relating to the proposed merger with an affiliate of Tres LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Adams stockholders will receive $38.00 per share in cash for each share of Adams common stock they own.



ACT NOW . The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SASR ) , relating to a proposed merger with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, all Sandy Spring shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive 0.900 Atlantic Union shares, and cash in lieu of fractional shares.



ACT NOW . The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC ) , relating to its proposed merger with Blackstone. Under the terms of the agreement, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X will acquire all outstanding common shares of ROIC for $17.50 per share in an all-cash transaction.



ACT NOW . The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 7, 2025.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG ) , relating to a proposed merger with Stonepeak Nile Parent LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Air Transport Services Group shareholders will receive $22.50 per share of Air Transport Services Group Common Stock they own.



ACT NOW . The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for February 10, 2025.

