TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises TELUS International (Cda) ("TELUS" or"the Company") (NYSE:"TIXT"; ISIN: CA87975H1001) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

TELUS, based in Vancouver, BC, is a global leader in providing digital solutions aimed at enhancing customer experience (CX), including services like AI-driven tools, chatbots, and customer support solutions such as work-from-home and contact center outsourcing. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE and TSX, and its securities are also available on the over-the-counter market in Europe.

Berger Montague is investigating whether TELUS and its top executives misled investors about the company's financial performance, particularly regarding its AI solutions, between February 16, 2023, and August 1, 2024. This investigation is part of an ongoing shareholder lawsuit.

Following TELUS's disclosures on August 1, 2024, the company's stock price saw a dramatic drop, falling from a closing price of $6.48 per share on August 1 to $4.15 per share by August 2. The price continued to decline, closing at $3.32 per share on August 5, marking a total decrease of $3.16 per share, or more than 48%.

