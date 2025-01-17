Halal Food Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach USD 5,232.86 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR Of 9.56% | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global halal food size was valued at USD 2,303.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 2,520.71 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5,232.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halal food refers to food and beverages that are prepared according to Islamic dietary laws, as outlined in the Quran and Hadith. The term "halal" means permissible or lawful, and it applies to food ingredients, preparation, and handling. Key guidelines include the prohibition of certain items, such as pork and alcohol, and the requirement that meat be slaughtered in with specific rituals accordance. Halal food is not only important to Muslims but has gained global recognition for its perceived quality, hygiene, and ethical production, leading to its growing demand among both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers.

Market Dynamics

Growing Muslim population drives the global market

The growing Muslim population in emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa, is a major driver of the increasing global demand. This demographic shift is not only fueling demand in Muslim-majority countries but is also expanding into non-Muslim-majority regions. As halal food becomes more accessible, non-Muslim consumers are also drawn to it, attracted by its perceived quality and hygiene standards.

For instance, Indonesia, with approximately 242 million Muslims and 29 million Christians, illustrates how a diverse population is embracing halal food. This trend is making halal certification a crucial factor in shaping global food trends, prompting the food industry to adapt its offerings to meet this growing demand.

Growth in halal food tourism creates tremendous opportunities

Halal food tourism is emerging as a significant opportunity within the global halal food market. As Muslim travelers seek halal dining options, especially in non-Muslim-majority countries, the demand for halal food has grown in popular tourist destinations. Hotels, restaurants, and food outlets in regions with high Muslim tourist traffic are increasingly offering halal-certified meals to meet this need.

According to a report by Crescent Rating, the availability of halal food has become a key factor for Muslim tourists when selecting travel destinations. This rising demand for halal food tourism offers a promising opportunity for the halal food industry, allowing it to expand beyond traditional markets into the global tourism and hospitality sectors.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific stands as the fastest-growing market for halal food globally, driven by the large Muslim populations in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Government support through halal certifications and export policies further accelerates this growth. Moreover, non-Muslim countries in the region have seen an increase in demand for halal products, driven by rising awareness of food safety and hygiene standards.

This surge in demand, both locally and internationally, is particularly evident for halal-certified meat, poultry, and organic products. For example, the Halal Industry Development Corporation reports that the halal food market in Southeast Asia is expanding at an annual rate of 8%, fueled by both domestic consumption and growing export opportunities.

Key Highlights



The global halal food market size was valued at USD 2,303.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 2,520.71 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5,232.86 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Nature, the global market is divided into organic and conventional. The conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Product Type, the global market is divided into meat, poultry & seafood; dairy products; cereal & grain-based products; non-dairy beverages; and fruits, vegetables & nuts. The meat, poultry & seafood segments dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, traditional retailers, online retailers, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Nestle S.A.Cargill Inc.UnileverAl Islami FoodsBRF S.A.Tahira Foods Ltd.Kawan Food BerhadSaffron RoadPrima Agri-Products Sdn BhdAl-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.Midamar CorporationNema Food CompanyAmerican Halal Company Inc.QL Foods Sdn BhdJanan Meat Ltd.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Air India announced a significant change to its in-flight menu, opting not to serve halal food to Hindu-Sikh passengers. This decision is part of a broader strategy to accommodate the diverse dietary needs of passengers while navigating the complexities of various religious and cultural preferences.

Segmentation

By NatureOrganicConventionalBy Product TypeMeat, Poultry & SeafoodDairy ProductsCereal & Grain-Based ProductsNon-Dairy BeveragesFruits, Vegetables & NutsBy Distribution ChannelTraditional RetailersSupermarkets/HypermarketsOnline RetailOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa

