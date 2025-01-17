Social Media Analytics Market Size To Surpass USD 81,494.11 Million By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global social analytics size was valued at USD 12,908.42 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15,898.01 million in 2025 to USD 81,494.11 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.16% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Media Analytics is collecting, measuring, analyzing, and interpreting data from social media platforms. This data helps businesses, marketers, and social media managers understand user behaviors, trends, and the impact of their social media campaigns. By analyzing metrics like engagement (likes, comments, shares), follower growth, audience demographics, and content performance, organizations can gain valuable insights into what resonates with their audience, optimize content strategies, and improve their social media ROI.

Social media analytics can also provide sentiment analysis, helping brands gauge public opinion about products, services, or brand reputation. Many tools, such as Hootsuite, Sprout Social, and Google Analytics, offer in-depth reporting features, making it easier for businesses to make data-driven decisions, track competitors, and adjust strategies for better engagement and brand visibility.

Market Dynamics

Growing emphasis on data-driven marketing drives the global market

With digital transformation at the forefront, businesses are increasingly focused on data-driven marketing to sharpen their strategies. Social media analytics play a crucial role by delivering actionable insights into customer sentiment, campaign effectiveness, and competitive standing, enabling brands to fine-tune their marketing with precision.

For instance:

Retail giants like Nike leverage analytics to track trending products and optimize ad spend by targeting high-performing customer segments, ensuring their messaging reaches the ideal audience.

This heightened emphasis on data-informed decision-making is driving increased demand for social media management tools.

AI and machine learning integration create tremendous opportunities

The integration of AI and machine learning into social media management unlocks powerful opportunities for businesses to boost their data analysis capabilities. With AI-driven tools, companies can forecast consumer behavior, automate sentiment analysis, and optimize marketing campaigns using real-time insights.

For example:

Coca-Cola utilizes AI-powered sentiment analysis to gauge brand perception across social media channels, allowing for immediate adjustments to its marketing strategies based on consumer feedback and mood.

These AI-enhanced tools empower brands to adapt strategies in real-time, enhancing customer engagement and maximizing ROI. As AI technology evolves, its capacity to provide deeper insights and precise predictions will drive further growth in the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global market, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of emerging technologies, and the presence of key industry players like Salesforce, Adobe, and IBM. Additionally, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are deeply ingrained in daily life, offering abundant data that businesses use for analytics.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the global market. This surge is fueled by rapid increases in social media usage and digital transformation across countries like China, India, and in Southeast Asia. Businesses in APAC are leveraging social media analytics to tap into the region's expanding online consumer base, gaining insights into behavior, preferences, and emerging trends.

Key Highlights



The global social media analytics market size was valued at USD 12,908.42 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15,898.01 million in 2025 to USD 81,494.11 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 23.16% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Cloud-based social media analytics solutions dominate the market.

Based on Enterprise Type, the global social media analytics market is segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Large enterprises dominate the global market.

Based on Function, the global market is segmented into sentiment analysis, competitive analysis, hashtag analysis, dashboard & visualization, and others. The sentiment analysis subsegment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into sales & marketing management, customer experience management, risk management & fraud detection, and others. The sales & marketing management analysis subsegment accounted for the largest market share.

Based on End-User, the global market is segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, and others. The BFSI sector accounted for the largest market share. North America is the most significant global social media analytics market shareholder.

Competitive Players

SalesforceHootsuiteSprout SocialIBM CorporationOracle CorporationAdobe Systems IncorporatedSAS Institute Inc.NetBase QuidTalkwalkerClarabridge

Recent Developments

In March 2024- Reddit launched a new data analytics platform, Reddit Pro, designed to empower creators, marketers, and brands with advanced tools for content analysis. This new suite offers deeper insights into Reddit's vast community, helping users track performance, audience engagement, and content trends more effectively.

Segmentation

By DeploymentCloudOn-PremiseBy Enterprise TypeSmall & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)Large EnterprisesBy FunctionSentiment AnalysisCompetitive AnalysisHashtag AnalysisDashboard & VisualizationOthersBy ApplicationsSales & Marketing ManagementCustomer Experience ManagementRisk Management & Fraud DetectionOthersBy End-UserBFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)Media & EntertainmentRetailIT & TelecomHealthcareGovernmentOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa

