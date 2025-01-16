Canadian Military Shows How They Teach Tactics To Ukrainian Soldiers
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian armed forces have shown how the country's military is improving the tactical medicine skills of Ukrainian defenders.
According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social Network X .
“Students and trainers at Operation UNIFIER's Medical Training Element are practicing suturing, a technique used in emergency medicine to promote wound healing, reduce scarring and reduce the risk of infection,” the post reads.
The military emphasized that“practice leads to mastery.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canadian servicemen have trained more than 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015 as part of Operation UNIFIER . After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.
