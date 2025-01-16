Atticus Publishing Presents: Eduardo Saldaña Cantú's El Duelo (The Duel)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"A Story of Faith, Resilience, and Hope based on Untold Histories Along the Rio Grande"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents a recent work by Eduardo Saldaña Cantú, El Duelo (The Duel) , a poignant narrative that delves deep into the untold histories of the lower Rio Grande Valley. This gripping historical drama explores the lives of a rural community bound by faith, family, and an enduring spirit of survival. Eduardo further discusses these themes in his latest interview on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford. To watch the full interview, please see the embedded video below.Through the life of Don Juan, a pillar of strength and morality, El Duelo vividly portrays the challenges and triumphs of a community that has preserved its identity through resilience and storytelling."History often overlooks the voices of the marginalized," Dr. Cantú explains. "Through El Duelo, I aim to shed light on the dignity, resilience, and rich cultural heritage of the Rio Grande Valley's Hispanic community."Set in the early 1900s, El Duelo recounts Don Juan's journey as a farmer who, despite relentless hardships, remains steadfast in his faith and commitment to his family and community. Upheaval strikes when Don Juan unknowingly becomes involved with his very own daughter, leading to a dramatic confrontation - a“duelo” that symbolizes the broader cultural and moral struggles of the time.Based on vividly told stories that have survived from the past, Dr. Cantú explores themes of survival, identity, and the enduring spirit of a community bound by shared values and traditions. The book offers a rare glimpse into the lives of those who shaped the Valley's history with grit, perseverance, and an unyielding belief in their purpose in spite of prevailing social injustices.Dr. Eduardo Saldaña Cantú is a retired clinical cytogeneticist who dedicated nearly four decades to pediatric and cancer genetics. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Cantú authored over 35 scientific publications before pursuing his lifelong passion for storytelling. With El Duelo, he fulfills a promise to his father to document their family's history and bring to light the untold stories of their community.Dr. Cantú's literary works also include La Mulata (The Mixed-Blood Black Lady) and the forthcoming Con Animo (With Spirit), with more manuscripts in progress that delve into the rich tapestry of his family and life in the Rio Grande Valley.At its core, El Duelo highlights the significance of storytelling in preserving history, identity, and cultural heritage. It offers readers a profound reflection on how the challenges of the past can inspire resilience and unity in the present.El Duelo (The Duel) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

