Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, (NYSE: ADX) announces the Fund's returns for 2024. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for 2024 was 23.6%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 25.0% and 22.7%, respectively. The total return on the Fund's price for the period was 28.1%. The Fund paid $2.50 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to in 2024, producing an annual distribution rate of 10.9% on net asset value. “In a year of increased volatility related to the presidential election, we were pleased to outperform our peers in 2024 and distribute 10.9% of NAV to shareholders, significantly more than our new commitment adopted mid-year to annually distribute 8% of NAV,” said Jim Haynie, CEO of Adams Funds. The 2024 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 19, 2025.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, FIVE, AND TEN-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/24) 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 23.6 % 9.2 % 15.0 % 13.7 % Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 28.1 % 10.5 % 15.3 % 14.1 % Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 22.7 % 7.8 % 13.3 % 11.8 % S&P 500 25.0 % 8.9 % 14.5 % 13.1 %





NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2024, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/24 12/31/23 Net assets $ 2,662,523,552 $ 2,550,393,350 Shares outstanding 117,585,976 124,051,639 Net asset value per share $ 22.64 $ 20.56





TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/24) % of Net Assets Apple Inc. 8.0 % Microsoft Corporation. 7.1 % NVIDIA Corporation 6.9 % Amazon.com, Inc. 4.8 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 3.9 % Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.8 % Broadcom Inc. 2.5 % Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 1.9 % JP Morgan Chase & Co. 1.9 % Tesla, Inc. 1.8 % Total 41.6 % * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund.





SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/24) % of Net Assets Information Technology 32.4 % Financials 13.4 % Consumer Discretionary 11.4 % Health Care 9.9 % Communication Services 9.3 % Industrials 7.8 % Consumer Staples 5.7 % Energy 3.5 % Utilities 2.2 % Real Estate 2.0 % Materials 1.7 %

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: .