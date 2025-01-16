Manulife Investment Management Welcomes Ryan Hanna As Global Chief Operating Officer, Private Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Management (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Hanna as Global Chief Operating Officer of Private Markets. Ryan brings nearly two decades of experience to this role where he will be focused on scaling Manulife IM's private markets business to deliver more for its clients across the globe.

He will be responsible for spearheading and implementing key strategic growth and operational initiatives for private markets, in partnership with investment leadership and business partners, across Manulife

IM's $100

billion diversified private markets platform including infrastructure, real estate, private equity, private credit, timberland and agriculture.1 Based in New York, he will report to Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Private Markets at Manulife

IM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team given his deep private markets leadership experience and growth mindset. His background driving strategic initiatives and understanding investor needs in the alternatives industry will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and capabilities to forge deeper partnerships with clients," said Anne. "Institutional and individual investors alike are demanding more access to private markets to strengthen and diversify their portfolios and achieve their long-term investment goals.

Manulife IM is committed to the continued expansion of our global private markets platform and Ryan's leadership will be critical for delivering that growth to investors and partners."

Ryan brings extensive knowledge to the firm, having previously held senior roles at GCM Grosvenor. Most recently, he served as co-head of the Global Client Group, where his mandate included capital formation, investor relations, product development, and global platform expansion and he was a member of the leadership team. He also worked closely with clients on strategic partnership solutions. Prior to this role, Ryan was a senior member of the Strategy and Corporate Development team, where he worked to expand the platform and develop new capabilities to enhance the firm's offerings.

Before GCM Grosvenor, Ryan worked as a principal at Segal Marco Advisors, as head of Global Portfolio Solutions and at The Marco Consulting Group, as Director of Investment Strategy. He began his career at Bank of America. Ryan is a graduate of the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, a CFA® Charterholder, and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

"I am excited to join Manulife IM and have been very impressed by the diversity of its investment capabilities, global reach, insurance heritage and its long history of managing private markets assets," said Ryan. "This is an exciting time in private markets, and I am pleased to be part of a team focused on delivering for clients and partners. Manulife IM's ability to manage alternative assets for clients and within its insurance platform allows for additional scale that can help deliver unique product development initiatives and co-investment opportunities. I am looking forward to collaborating with our institutional and retail businesses to create more customized solutions to meet the investment objectives of clients."



About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19

million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim .

1.

As of October 1, 2024

