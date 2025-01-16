Proactive MD Continues Rapid Expansion In Diagnostic Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare innovator continues integrated growth strategy with of laboratories in New Jersey and Colorado

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD®, a national leader in value-based care, recently completed the acquisition of full-scale, full-service laboratory facilities in New Jersey and Colorado. These acquisitions expand Proactive MD's in-house capabilities to over 5,700 diagnostic tests, allowing the company greater control over the speed, quality, and cost of the testing services it provides through its primary care centers to the employers, municipalities, health plans, and patients it serves nationwide.By incorporating full diagnostic testing to its suite of in-house services, Proactive MD will be able to return results to patients faster while improving quality and lowering costs for thousands of employers around the country.“Having this capability within the Proactive MD family of companies means we're less dependent on third-party, fee-for-service vendors to deliver our services. This will help us further our mission of providing world-class, value-based primary care to our patients across the country,” said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD.This most recent announcement comes on the heels of other recent acquisitions that have expanded Proactive MD's extensive footprint around the country, promoting its vision of accessible, integrated, high quality, value-based services available to patients, employers, and health plans everywhere, and further distinguishing the South Carolina-based company as the market leader in value-based healthcare innovations within primary care.For media inquiries, contact: ...About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience. at .

