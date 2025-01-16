عربي


VIAVI Announces Date For Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


1/16/2025 4:42:32 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV )
will announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended December 28, 2024, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at
. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:


Toll-Free Dial-In Number:

1 (888) 330-2022

Toll Dial-In Number:

1 (646) 960-0690

Conference ID:

3072689

Replay of the call:


Toll Free Dial-In Number:

1-800-770-2030

Toll Dial-In Number:

1-647-362-9199

Conference ID:

3072689

Start date:

January 30, 2025, 4:30 p.m. PST

End date:

February 6, 2025, 8:59 p.m. PST

About
VIAVI Solutions
 VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Investors Contact:
 Vibhuti Nayar, 408-404-6305; [email protected]
Press Contact:
 Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

PR Newswire

