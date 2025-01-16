L2L Celebrates $195,200 Ontario Government Grant For Transforming Student Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPP Adil Shamji spoke to students alongside L2L Senior Program Manager, Alison Rodriquez and IDRF International Programs & Social Impact Director, Elyas Burney.

Enhancing peer tutoring and empowering over 40,000 Toronto students with academic success and leadership skills.

SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The team at Licensed to Learn (L2L) program, MPP Dr. Adil Shamji and a representative from the office of MPP Andrea Hazell were all in attendance at St. John Paul II Catholic Secondary School in Scarborough to share more about the work that's happened since receiving a $195,200 grant from the provincial government's Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) in 2023. The two-year, Resilient Communities Fund grant enabled L2L to further develop its peer mentoring and tutoring programs for Toronto students. The event highlighted L2L's commitment to fostering academic success and leadership among students.

"Licensed to Learn's dedication to supporting student success across Toronto schools is commendable,” said Adil Shamji, MPP for Don Valley East.“This well-deserved grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation will strengthen their continuum of mentorship services which, for over twenty years, have been integral to ensuring students in Don Valley East and beyond have the support they need to reach their full potential."

Licensed to Learn is a youth-driven organization dedicated to fostering student success through peer-led mentoring and tutoring. Since its inception in 2002, L2L has empowered over 40,000 students across Canada by providing free peer-tutoring programs, training high-achieving students to volunteer as tutors who mentor peers struggling in school. Funding from the OTF enabled L2L to support students in over 20 communities across the City of Toronto over the past two years. In the 2023-24 academic year, over 85 per cent of L2L peers noted improvements in their grades, and 80 per cent of tutors reported enhanced leadership capabilities.

“This grant has made a transformative impact on the incredible work of Licensed to Learn (L2L),” said Andrea Hazell, MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood.“By expanding their peer mentoring and tutoring programs, this funding has empowered students across Scarborough and Toronto to achieve academic success, develop leadership skills, and gain confidence in their abilities. Programs like L2L are vital in shaping the next generation of leaders and fostering brighter futures for our youth. Congratulations to Licensed to Learn on this well-deserved grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and thank you for your unwavering dedication to student success and community building.”

At the session, five students-three peer tutors and two mentees-shared personal stories that illustrated the program's positive influence on their academic journeys and personal development. For instance, one student shared how the program helped them gain confidence in school and significantly improve their math grades over the year. Funds from the OTF grant have been used to help primarily with staffing costs, including a program manager, a digital specialist, and helping with L2L trainers' fees, as well as an education consultant. The grant also helped to produce program materials, including a new online student portal, and with some administrative costs as well.

“This funding has allowed us to reach more students and provide critical tools to foster academic and personal growth,” said Elyas Burney [Director of Programs & Social Impact] of L2L.“We are grateful for the Ontario Trillium Foundation's support in making this vision a reality.”

“Whether it's helping people learn new things, connect with their community, or simply have fun, organizations like Licensed to Learn deliver experiences that make a difference,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.“That's why grant support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation is so important. This funding will help ensure that it remains at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Ontario government with a mission to build healthy and vibrant communities across the province. Last year, OTF invested more than $110M into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships. Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, support child and youth development, provide spaces for people to come together and connect, and create a more sustainable environment. Visit to learn more.

Licensed to Learn (L2L) is a program powered by IDRF, dedicated to fostering student success through peer-led mentoring and tutoring. Learn more at and .

