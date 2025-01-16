Princess Dental Staffing Partners With The University Of Washington School Of Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Professionals and Bridging Career Opportunities Across the Dental Industry

- Chris Lewandowski, DDS, PresidentSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Princess Dental Staffing is proud to announce its new partnership with the University of Washington School of Dentistry (UWSOD) as part of their prestigious Business Partner Program. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing dental professionals' careers and supporting the future of dentistry.As part of this partnership, Princess Dental Staffing will be featured in the February 2025 edition of Panorama, the UWSOD's quarterly newsletter reaching over 4,200 alumni. The feature article will highlight the company's dedication to bridging the gap between job-seeking dental professionals and dental offices in need of quality staffing solutions.“We're excited to partner with the University of Washington School of Dentistry,” said Chris Lewandowski, DDS, President of Princess Dental Staffing.“This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to connect with the next generation of dental professionals and help them transition seamlessly into their careers or help those going into practice meet their staffing needs.”Princess Dental Staffing will also participate in several UWSOD events, including the May 2025 Gift Bag Day, where graduating students will receive resources and opportunities tailored to their professional journey.“The University of Washington School of Dentistry is very delighted to welcome Princess Dental Staffing into the Business Partner Program,” said Debbie Knight, Associate Director of Dental Alumni & Corporate Relations at UWSOD. The partnership is certain to have a positive impact on the university's alumni and students.Princess Dental Staffing offers dental staffing nationwide and is committed to providing dental staffing in Seattle while supporting dental professionals throughout their careers.About Princess Dental StaffingPrincess Dental Staffing is the nation's leading dental staffing agency specializing in connecting dental offices with highly qualified dental professionals. From temporary staffing to permanent placements, the company offers staffing solutions for dental offices nationwide.Media Contact:Chris Lewandowski, DDSPresident, Princess Dental StaffingPhone: 480-219-6244Email: ...

