Gaines Law Corporation Expands Legal Services To Protect California Workers

Los Angeles firm now representing employees in wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and wage-and-hour disputes

- Evan GainesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gaines Law Corporation , a Los Angeles-based law firm dedicated to California and employment law, has expanded its services to represent workers facing a range of disputes, including wrongful termination .Led by attorney Evan Gaines, the firm handles wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour claims, including meal and rest break violations, unpaid wages, unreimbursed expenses, and overtime disputes.Gaines, who has more than a decade of experience in class-action and representative action cases under California labor law , said many employees face serious challenges when trying to exercise their rights.“You spend a lot of your life at work, and there is pressure and anxiety that permeate the rest of your life,” Gaines said.“Being able to help someone with such a crucial aspect of their day-to-day life is fulfilling.”He also emphasizes personal attention for each client, a philosophy reflected in his approach to communication.“Managing expectations is number one,” he said.“I make myself available to my clients whenever they need me. Every client has my cell phone number and can reach out with questions or for status updates. Typically, I respond within minutes, but no client ever waits longer than 24 hours to hear from me.”Gaines earned his Juris Doctor in 2012 from Michigan State University College of Law, where he received American Jurisprudence Awards in complex litigation and client counseling and interviewing. He also holds a bachelor's degree in film studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara.To ease financial burdens for clients, Gaines Law Corporation has a history of reducing or waiving fees in cases with small settlements.About Gaines Law CorporationGaines Law Corporation is committed to serving employees throughout California in matters of wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour disputes, including meal and rest break violations, unpaid wages, unreimbursed expenses, and overtime claims. Through personalized and accessible legal representation, the firm strives to help workers secure fair treatment and compensation under California labor law.

