MDU Resources To Webcast Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, (NYSE: MDU ) will webcast its year-end 2024 call at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 6. The company will release its year-end results before U.S. markets open that day.

The webcast can be accessed at under the "Investors" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Year-End 2024 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated electric and natural gas distribution and pipeline segments. Founded in 1924 as a small electric utility, MDU Resources has grown to serve more than 1.2 million customers across eight states and is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Learn more at . The Company operates in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, constructing and operating infrastructure that delivers natural gas and electricity that energizes homes and businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

Investor Contact : Brent Miller, treasurer, 701-530-1730

Media Contact : Byron Pfordte, director of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

