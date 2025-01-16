Centerpoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date: January 16, 2025

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:

Click "Investors", and click the "CenterPoint Energy, Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Call"

As the only investor owned electric and utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned approximately $40 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

CONTACT: Chayla Franklin - (713) 207-6500