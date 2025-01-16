SCCE Releases 2025 Update Of The Complete Compliance And Ethics Manual
Date
1/16/2025 3:54:36 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The manual, a comprehensive compliance resource for compliance and ethics professionals around the world, provides detailed analyses of critical aspects of a compliance and ethics program and includes practical tools, checklists, policies, and procedures to help compliance professionals improve program effectiveness and address a wide range of risk areas.
The Complete Compliance and Ethics Manual 2025 contains 93 comprehensive articles with both new and updated content, organized to help you quickly find the information you need.
New content includes:
Auditing the Confidential Reporting Hotline and Case Management Program Effectiveness
Navigating U.S. Privacy Standards: A Guide for Compliance Officers
Managing the Ethics and Compliance Risks of Artificial Intelligence
Compliance with U.S. Trade Regulations
The Value of a Champions Network in Building a Culture of Compliance
Updated titles include:
Auditing and Monitoring
Whistleblowing Legislation in the EU and Brazil
Social Media Compliance
The Relationship between Technology and Compliance
Artificial Intelligence and Corporate Compliance
The 2025 content additions and updates reflect the ever-changing compliance landscape and SCCE's dedication to providing the most current insights from industry experts to support the compliance profession. To purchase or learn more, visit
About
SCCE
Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics
(SCCE) supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry as part of the overarching mission of SCCE & HCCA, a nonprofit
association with members in over 100 countries. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide, offering educational conferences, publications, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.
Visit the SCCE website at or call 888.277.4977.
SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109099215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.