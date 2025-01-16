Stockbridge Announces Leadership Changes Across Core And Value Advisors Business Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tuba Malinowski named Head of CVA; Mac Johnson appointed Core Fund Lead Portfolio Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockbridge, a leading private equity management firm with approximately $33.9 billion in assets under management (AUM), is pleased to announce leadership changes within its Core and Value Advisors (CVA) business line.

Tuba Malinowski, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm's evergreen ODCE fund, has been promoted to Executive Managing Director and Head of CVA. Malinowski will lead the day-to-day management of CVA's overall business and strategy, in addition to continuing her role on the broader firm's Investment and Executive Committees.

Since joining the firm in September 2010, Malinowski has been instrumental in the firm's growth. She served as the first Portfolio Manager of the ODCE fund and led various initiatives as Chief Operating Officer, notably opening the Atlanta office in 2010 and launching the ODCE fund in 2011.

Malinowski succeeds Sol Raso, Executive Managing Director, who has led CVA since late 2015. Under Raso's leadership, CVA's AUM grew from $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2016 to $14.5 billion by the third quarter of 2024. Raso will transition to a new role at Stockbridge, focusing on firm-wide growth initiatives and capital formation leadership.



Mac Johnson, Managing Director, has been promoted to Lead Portfolio Manager for the ODCE fund. Johnson has been dedicated to the fund for 11 years and was most recently Co-Portfolio Manager alongside Malinowski. As Lead Portfolio Manager, Johnson will continue to oversee the development and implementation of the ODCE fund's investment strategy and remain on the fund's Investment Committee.

"At Stockbridge, we are committed to fostering an organization that values its people and their personal development," said Sol Raso. "I am proud of our seasoned leadership team and am excited to see Tuba take the helm as Head of CVA and Mac step in to lead the core fund. As a firm, we look forward to continuing to cultivate a culture of growth."

Stockbridge Overview

Stockbridge is a real estate investment management firm led by seasoned senior professionals averaging 25 years of real estate industry experience. The firm was founded in 2003 and manages real estate equity investments across the risk spectrum within a variety of investment structures on behalf of U.S. and foreign institutional investors. Stockbridge has approximately $33.9 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2024) spanning all major real estate property types, and certain specialty property types with an emphasis on residential and industrial space throughout the U.S. The firm has offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit .

