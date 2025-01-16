Brad Reubendale Appointed As Executive Director At Minds Matter Colorado

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I'm thrilled to join Minds Matter Colorado and work alongside such a dedicated team to create life-changing opportunities for students," Brad says. "I look forward to building on MMCO's incredible legacy and helping our students achieve their fullest potential."

Minds Matter Colorado connects driven and determined students from low-income families with the people, preparation, and possibilities to succeed in college, create their future, and change the world. Through their mentorships, and summer college experiences, MMCO has seen a 100% success rate of its graduates getting into college with scholarships.

"The Minds Matter Colorado Board and staff are thrilled to have Brad join our team!" says Board Chair Anata Walsh. "We look forward to the positive impact he will make and how the organization will grow under his leadership."

About Minds Matter Colorado

Minds Matter Colorado is a volunteer-driven organization that creates a space for energetic, committed and successful college graduates to support high-achieving high school students from low-income families. Bridging the gap between potential and opportunity, Minds Matter Colorado empowers high-achieving high school students from low income families to thrive at the college of their choice, graduate with purpose, and launch fulfilling careers that enable upward economic mobility.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting

is a boutique firm that specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. With offices in New York, Denver, Lexington and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision making. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

