Brenda Benning Writes A Journey Of Secrets, Lies, And Self-Discovery In“Shared Blood”

A thrilling emotional journey of family, identity, and the unsettling truth hidden in plain sight.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minnesota-born author Brenda Benning delivers a suspenseful and deeply emotional exploration of family, identity, and truth in“Shared Blood: The Sense of Belonging Series 1 .” Set against the backdrop of a young woman's quest to uncover the mysteries surrounding her past, Benning's new release in a brand new series takes readers on a ride of self-discovery and revelations.Ashley, a fresh college graduate, has always felt something was missing in her life-despite having a twin sister and being raised by her uncle who's an FBI agent. Ashley uncovers a troubling truth about her family. Feeling a deep, inexplicable urge to investigate on her own, she leaves the safety of her family behind, moving to the East Coast under the pretense of graduate school. As she digs deeper into her family's history, Ashley finds herself caught in a web of lies, self-deception, and the painful search for her true identity.In“Shared Blood,” Benning crafts a story that explores the emotional complexity of family dynamics, the intricacies of adoption, and the journey of self-empowerment. As Ashley takes on her quest, readers are thrust into a narrative full of suspense and tender moments, questioning what it means to truly belong.Benning's writing is informed by her own background in social work and family therapy, where she has spent years helping adoptive families navigate complex emotional landscapes.“Shared Blood” combines her storytelling skill with her passion for understanding the nuances of family relationships, making it a poignant and engrossing read for anyone interested in personal growth, mystery, and the power of family bonds.Don't miss the chance to follow Ashley's gripping journey in“Shared Blood: The Sense of Belonging Series Book 1,” now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

