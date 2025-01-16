Astrosure.Ai Launches In India Backed By $6 Million Seed Round

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th Jan 2025, New Delhi: AstroSure offers real-time, personalised astrology based insights and tools to help users make better decisions in their daily lives. From insight about important milestones such as marriage, investments, or starting a new business or job, accurate guidance from Agastyaa, the app's Virtual Assistant, is exactly what you need to start 2025 on the right note.



AstroSure addresses key gaps in the current market, including a lack of transparency, inconsistent advice, and exploitative practices. Although the spiritual sector is growing, with the horoscope space alone worth $10 billion, there is an urgent need for a fresh, ethical approach and AstroSure delivers just that. Vanya Mishra, Co-Founder & CEO of Astrosure says, "AstroSure isn't just an app; it's like having a supportive friend available around the clock, even at 3 AM. By merging the timeless wisdom of astrology with cutting-edge technology, we empower users to make well-informed, unbiased decisions - free of cost. It's a smooth, stress-free, experience that delivers true value, anytime you need it."

"This market is at a key inflection point, and the need is for increased transparency and hyper-personalization. In an industry often dominated by generic, unreliable solutions, we are excited to bring yet another pioneering solution that has the potential to not just disrupt this market but redefine how users engage with spiritual guidance. The collective seed funding of $6 million in AstroSure is testament to our belief in its immense potential," says Pradeep Dadha, Investor & Catalyst, AstroSure.



Unlike traditional astrology apps, AstroSure doesn't rely on generic data or marketplace models. It references original Vedic texts and rules, providing a consistent, reliable experience. The highly secure app ensures users can ask questions in a private and secure environment. This approach brings a level of reliability and personalisation that sets it apart from other astrology platforms.



"Our beta phase itself attracted over 1,50,000 users, clearly demonstrating the demand for a trustworthy, consistent, and reliable astrological platform. This has given us the confidence that Astrosure will restore faith in this age-old Vedic science that has been enhanced with the power of AI," adds Vanya, who is also a former Femina Miss India, as well as a graduate of IIM- Ahmedabad.



AstroSure has been developed by a talented young team lead by Hatim Kantawalla supported by the technical excellence of Mohan Krishnan, Varun Singh, and Vivek Chugh. "Astrology is a deeply layered science, but it's often plagued by inconsistent advice. What sets AstroSure apart is our proprietary technology that seamlessly combines the depth of Vedic astrology with the power of generative AI. This ensures that each insight is precise, personalized, and contextually relevant. With AstroSure, we're reimagining how ancient practices can be applied to meet modern-day emotional needs addressing the key pain points of the market," says Hatim Kantawalla, Co-Founder of AstroSure.



What Makes AstroSure Unique:

Freemium Model For Life: Enjoy a freemium model, with no hidden costs, no sneaky recharge demands, allowing users to explore all features of the app for free.



Blend of Ancient Wisdom and AI Precision: Rooted in the rich tradition of Vedic astrology, augmented by real-time AI-powered insights.



Constant Companion: Available 24/7, always by your side for emotional clarity and spiritual guidance, with no wait times.

Bias-Free, Judgment-Free: AstroSure ensures guidance that is free from human error or bias, offering a safe space for all users.



Unmatched Accuracy: Delivers the highest level of precision and relevance in every insight.



The Indian online astrology market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 1 billion by FY 2030, with India accounting for approximately 25% of the global astrotech market valued at USD 4 billion. AstroSure is poised to redefine this space with its unique approach.



AstroSure is now available on iOS and Android, with a mission to make astrology accessible and impactful for the digital age.



About AstroSure



Founded with the belief that astrology can empower individuals, AstroSure combines the knowledge of vedic astrologers and the skills of technology experts to create a unique product designed for mental well-being. Our Chief Astrological Officer ensures that every prediction aligns with Vedic principles, while our AI algorithms make it easy for users to explore astrological advice at their fingertips.



Vanya Mishra, a former Miss India, graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, and an accomplished entrepreneur, leads AstroSure with a vision to democratize spirituality and astrology, making these insights accessible to everyone. With her background in business development and corporate strategy, Vanya ensures that AstroSure remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering personalized guidance through generative AI.



Pradeep Dadha, a successful entrepreneur and founder of Netmeds, provides strategic guidance and investment support for AstroSure. His extensive experience in healthcare and technology, coupled with a passion for advancing innovative startups, makes him an invaluable catalyst to the company.



Hatim Kantawalla, is co-founder at AstroSure. Hatim has led multiple successful technology projects in the past and is recognized for his leadership in digital innovation. Hatim and his team have made astrology accessible for the digital age, combining ancient wisdom with modern technology to deliver personalized, data-driven insights.



