The Much-Awaited Trailer Of The Captivating Web Series Of

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Jan 2025: The much-awaited trailer of "Saubhagyavati Sarpanch' was launched today. This captivating web series is not just the story of one woman's success, but a beacon of hope & motivation for women in our country who aim to carve a niche for themselves in society. It highlights the fundamental role of women's empowerment in societal progress, emphasizing that every woman has an undeniable right to freedom, education, and leadership. It is a Republic Day Special and will be streamed from 22nd January on Ultra Jhakaas OTT



Saubhagyavati Sarpanch features a cast including Devika Daftardar, Kishore Kadam, Asha Jante, Nagesh Bhosale, Ashwini Kulkarni & Padmanabh Bhind. It is directed by well-known Director Santosh Kolhe & produced by Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal



The series chronicles the extraordinary journey of Awali, a simple housewife who, after being elected as the Sarpanch in a women-reserved position, takes on the challenge of village development. The story beautifully captures her struggles and triumphs as she breaks stereotypes and shatters societal norms, offering a powerful message: everyone has the right to dream and achieve. It delves deeply into themes like relationships, patriarchal mindsets, and the transformative power of women emancipation making it both relatable and thought-provoking.



Mr. Sushilkumar Agarwal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., shared, "'Saubhagyavati Sarpanch' is more than entertainment. It's a clarion call for social change. We are confident that it will inspire audiences to champion women empowerment. Ultra Jhakaas remains committed to delivering meaningful and high-quality content regularly."



Celebrate the spirit of Republic Day by witnessing the remarkable journey of Awali and her pursuit of progress and equality. 'Saubhagyavati Sarpanch' premieres exclusively on Ultra Jhakaas from 22nd January 2025 – a tribute to women's power and dreams in rural Maharashtra. Don't miss this extraordinary tale!

