Panama's Banco Nacional Reports Extraordinary Dividends Of Over 250 Million Dollars

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Board of Directors and the General Manager of the National of Panama (BNP) met this Tuesday with President José Raúl Mulino to inform him that the main entity of the Panamanian State exceeded $250 million in dividends in 2024, which they describe as“extraordinary.”

This dividend is the result of following a strategy

based on digital transformation and profitability, with responsible management and high sustainability standards, explained the BNP management to the president.

This also includes a strong participation in services to the country's agricultural sector. The BNP also announced that it has created

so-called special accounts

for entrepreneurial companies with affordable opening amounts.



These accounts support President Mulino's campaign promise to facilitate the efforts of the entrepreneurial sector.

In 2024,“Suma” magazine placed

BNP in first place in Panama

within the Top 50 of the ranking of the best employers in Central America and the Dominican Republic.

As of September 30, 2024,

BNP reported loans of $7,841 million

and investments of $3,526 million, while its total assets as of that date were $15,423 million.

During the meeting, the

BNP general manager presented President Mulino

with a gift of collector coins alluding to the recent World Youth Day. BNP celebrates 120 years in the Panamanian market

with 95 branches and 459 ATMs.