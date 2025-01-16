Panama's Banco Nacional Reports Extraordinary Dividends Of Over 250 Million Dollars
Date
1/16/2025 3:03:05 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The Board of Directors and the General Manager of the National bank of Panama (BNP) met this Tuesday with President José Raúl Mulino to inform him that the main banking entity of the Panamanian State exceeded $250 million in dividends in 2024, which they describe as“extraordinary.”
This dividend is the result of following a strategy
based on digital transformation and profitability, with responsible management and high sustainability standards, explained the BNP management to the president.
This also includes a strong participation in financial services to the country's agricultural sector. The BNP also announced that it has created
so-called special accounts
for entrepreneurial companies with affordable opening amounts.
These accounts support President Mulino's campaign promise to facilitate the efforts of the entrepreneurial sector.
In 2024,“Suma” magazine placed
BNP in first place in Panama
within the Top 50 of the ranking of the best employers in Central America and the Dominican Republic.
As of September 30, 2024,
BNP reported loans of $7,841 million
and investments of $3,526 million, while its total assets as of that date were $15,423 million.
During the meeting, the
BNP general manager presented President Mulino
with a gift of collector coins alluding to the recent World Youth Day. BNP celebrates 120 years in the Panamanian market
with 95 branches and 459 ATMs.
MENAFN16012025000218011062ID1109099011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.