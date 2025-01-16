Greenenergybreaks - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Achieves Strengthened Equity Position

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fusion (NASDAQ: HTOO) , a leading provider of full-service engineering and advisory solutions, today announced pro forma stockholders' equity of approximately $12.0 million, as of Jan. 10, 2025. According to the announcement, the pro forma amount reflects the impact of several recently completed transactions, including the of Quality Industrial Corp. in November 2024, and, on Jan. 10, 2025, the concurrent private placement of $1.28 million in senior convertible notes and entry into a $25 million equity line of credit. As a result, Fusion Fuel has undertaken a number of transactions to achieve and demonstrate long-term compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), which requires a minimum stockholders' equity of $2.5 million for continued listing on the Capital Market tier of the Nasdaq.

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial and residential sectors. BrightHy, the company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries. Learn more about Fusion Fuel by visiting



