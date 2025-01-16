EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Contract

cyan AG and Orange extend their worldwide group contract for cybersecurity solutions for 26 countries

16.01.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG and Orange extend their worldwide group contract for cybersecurity solutions for 26 countries



Munich, January 16, 2025 – cyan AG, a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, today announces that the group contract concluded with Orange in 2018 has been extended for a further three years. This includes the entire cybersecurity product portfolio of cyan's network-integrated and on-device solutions and applies to all Orange affiliates in 26 countries worldwide. cyan's solutions are offered to consumer and business customer segments. The group contract renews the framework conditions for existing cooperations with Orange affiliates and also applies to potential new contracts from other countries. cyan's cybersecurity solutions delivered to Orange will be white-labeled with its own corporate branding.



Thomas Kicker, CEO of cyan AG: "The extension of the group contract with the entire Orange Group is a great vote of confidence from one of the world's leading telecommunications companies in our proprietary technology for the digital protection of the Internet on mobile devices. We are very pleased to continue our successful cooperation with Orange and are looking forward to rolling out our solutions to further Orange affiliates."





About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers as well as financial service providers. The solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who offer them to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include the Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at:



cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Phone +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ...



cyan AG Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-Mail: ...

16.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: cyan AG Josephspitalstraße 15 80331 Munich Germany Internet: ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8 WKN: A2E4SV Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2069271



End of News EQS News Service