Melmed Law Group Welcomes Attorney Rachel Jo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Meet Attorney Rachel Jo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group proudly announces the addition of Rachel Jo as an Associate Attorney. Rachel advocates for employee rights, focusing on wage-and-hour class actions and individual employment disputes, and brings a deep commitment to social justice and fairness to the firm.

Rachel earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Irvine, graduating magna cum laude in 2019. During her time at UCI, she was an active member of the Campus-wide Honors Program and achieved Departmental Honors in Political Science. She completed her Juris Doctor at LMU Loyola Law School in 2024, where she contributed significantly to the Loyola of Los Angeles Entertainment Law Review, serving as Research Editor after one year as a staff member.

While at Loyola, Rachel gained valuable hands-on experience through the Pro Se Mediation Clinic, representing clients in antidiscrimination mediations under the guidance of experienced mediators. This experience helped her refine her skills in client counseling, legal research, and negotiation, preparing her for the complex legal challenges she now handles at Melmed Law Group.

Rachel's passion for employee advocacy began early in her legal career. As a summer intern with Melmed Law Group in 2023, she played a key role in preparing an amicus letter in Fuentes v. Empire Nissan, Inc. The Supreme Court of California accepted the letter, granting review of the case, which highlighted her ability to contribute meaningfully to high-stakes employment litigation.

At Melmed Law Group , Rachel focuses on representing employees in wage-and-hour disputes, including class actions and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claims. Her work ensures that employees receive fair compensation and justice for labor code violations, such as unpaid overtime, misclassification, and minimum wage violations.

Rachel Jo's dedication to empowering employees and holding employers accountable is a cornerstone of her practice. When reflecting on her approach to her work, Rachel emphasizes her belief in resilience, stating,“Keep moving forward!”

To learn more about Rachel Jo and her work with Melmed Law Group, visit her LinkedIn profile .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment , discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: ...

Website: