Toobit To List MIGMIG (MIGMIG Token) For Spot Trading On January 20, 2025

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of MIGMIG (MIGMIG Token) for spot trading, starting January 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM UTC .

About MIGMIG

MIGMIG is setting a new standard in the world by using advanced AI technology to power a decentralized exchange (DEX) with a unique feature: zero percent trading fees. This groundbreaking approach purportedly removes traditional cost barriers, making cryptocurrency trading more accessible and cost-effective.

Key Highlights

– AI-powered DEX: MigMig is building a decentralized exchange offering zero-percent trading fees

– The know how: Real-time market analysis, personalized trading insights, and optimized strategies through advanced AI integration

What is MIGMIG token?

Based on the Binance Smart Chain, the MIGMIG token will offer staking rewards and be the primary payment method used in the planned MIGMIG gaming ecosystem.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : MIGMIG/USDT

– Deposit Open : February 28, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : January 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: January 21, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: 0xb80acd29e0099afb86bb0070d5ac941df6824376

With this new feature, Toobit aims to expand trading options and opportunities for its users. The platform remains committed to delivering low fees, fast transaction processing, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable trading experience.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact : Davin C.

Email : ...

Website :