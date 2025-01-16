Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Seatbelt Chime Customization (SGJ-448)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and custom way to remind drivers to buckle up," said an inventor, from Cedar Hills, Utah, "so I invented the VEHICLE SEATBELT CHIME CUSTOMIZATION. My design enables you to easily alter or change the traditional chime to help prompt proper buckle usage."

The invention provides a fun and interesting way to alert drivers to fasten their safety belts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to the dull and boring traditional chime. As a result, it provides a more appealing reminder, and it could attract added attention to the warning. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-448, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED