Xsignal Launches Omnichannel, AI-Driven Student Communications Platform To Boost Retention And Graduation Rates

xSIGNALcampus architecture and message flow

xSIGNALcampus Supports University Data Governance and Turns Communications From a Utility Into a Strategy

- Hendrix BoddenCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- xSIGNAL has launched its cutting-edge, AI-driven omnichannel communications - xSIGNALcampus - to tackle stagnant retention and graduation rates in higher education, a challenge that has persisted for decades, as highlighted by data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES ).Transforming Student CommunicationAt the heart of xSIGNAL's approach is the belief that effective communication drives student success. Traditional methods such as email and SMS have become overused and disjointed, creating communication overload and limiting meaningful engagement. This lack of coordination undermines even the best-intentioned retention strategies.“What's missing from the equation is intelligent communication,” said Hendrix Bodden, CEO and Founder of xSIGNAL.“It's not that email and SMS don't work. It's that they're over-utilized without proper inter-departmental coordination, resulting in overstuffed inboxes, unread text messages and even worse, opt-outs.”Currently, universities often communicate with students in silos, with minimal inter-departmental coordination or reporting. This leads to message overload, inefficient communication, and diminished engagement. xSIGNALcampus addresses these challenges by transforming communication from a basic utility into a strategic advantage powered by data - governance, reporting, and optimization.Hendrix stated,“Student : Advisor ratios of up to 1000:1 are totally untenable. We founded xSIGNAL to address this seemingly intractable problem and give our kids a better chance at a meaningful college experience."Messages can be created and sent from and received by any university systems such as Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions, Salesforce, Canvas LMS and campus card systems with xSIGNALcampus acting as the message intermediary aggregating actionable data from multiple disparate systems..Communications channels: Email; SMS; WhatsApp; Teams; LMS (Canvas; Blackboard); Slack; Instagram; X; Meta - ensure messages find students where they are..Topic channels : Grades; Financial Aid; Advising; Recruitment; Events; Graduation, measurement reporting and optimization..Student channel select gives students control over how messages are delivered, matching Comms and Topic channels, adding a message organization layer that maximizes read:response rates..2-Way messaging drives more student engagement while unique departmental phone numbers versus a single number support greater response and reporting..Action tracking & escalation automates follow-up and resolution with non-responders.AI message introspection offers insight into read:response rates across all departments and channels further providing optimization options.Founded in 2024, xSIGNAL's anomaly detection and remediation platform combines AI-driven insights with omnichannel communication strategies to solve inefficiencies in student engagement. With its initial focus on Higher Education, xSIGNALcampus complements existing SIS, CRM, LMS, and campus card systems to create measurable, consistent, and impactful student communications.

