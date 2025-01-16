Lenovo Volunteers Give Back With Record-Breaking Impact During Month Of Service

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the eighth consecutive year, Lenovo employees have grown Lenovo's Love on Month of Service, an annual, global volunteering initiative. In 2024, volunteers grew impact to nearly 68,000 beneficiaries (44% growth since 2023). The growth was driven by a wide range of volunteer experiences, from creating access to tech for people with disabilities in Tokyo and building wetland sustainability in Bengaluru to educational workshops on tech and sustainability in Paris and computer refurbishing in Raleigh/Durham. More than 140 projects were hosted around the world, supporting Lenovo's global corporate citizenship, ESG goals, and Lenovo Foundation's mission to empower underrepresented populations with access to technology and STEM education.

The grassroots-led initiative encourages employees to create and lead volunteer projects that engage their fellow employees to make an impact in their local communities. In 2024, more than 100 project leaders took part by identifying non-profit partners in their community, engaging their local offices in volunteerism, and making a meaningful impact across Lenovo's global business footprint.

Each year, employee project leaders – led by Lenovo's global corporate citizenship team – work together to grow the program by at least one key metric. Whether it's the number of volunteers, volunteer hours, participating offices, or beneficiaries, the project has grown every year since 2017.

In 2024, the global event set a new milestone by impacting nearly 68,000 individuals worldwide. A total of 3,700 dedicated Lenovo employees contributed more than 16,000 service hours across 62 Lenovo offices.

“This has been another extraordinary year of giving back to our communities under the flagship initiative of our corporate philanthropy,” said Calvin Crosslin, President of Lenovo Foundation.“Each year, the scope of our projects continues to expand, addressing not only educational and technological needs, but also supporting children's well-being, empowering underrepresented populations, and assisting people with disabilities. We believe in empowering communities and inspiring the next generation of thinkers, creators, and leaders. Together, we are on track to impact 15 million lives by 2025.”

In addition to promoting global corporate citizenship, Love on Month of Service (Love on is an anagram of Lenovo, created as an engaging asset to spotlight employee giving) also reinforces Lenovo's commitment to Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). Research shows that volunteerism strengthens and benefits corporate culture through improved mental health, enhanced skills development, higher employee retention, and the attraction of new talent. Employee engagement stands out as one of the program's greatest value adds. Survey data from Love on Month of Service underscores this, with 92% of volunteers expressing pride in working for a company that champions volunteerism, and 78% noting that their volunteer efforts positively influenced the community's perception of Lenovo. Furthermore, nearly 80% of respondents felt more connected to their global colleagues through their participation in the event.

Lenovo Foundation team wants to express sincere gratitude for all the projects leaders and volunteers who have joined us, and especially for Lenovo executives around the world who empowered our employee volunteers by volunteering shoulder to shoulder with their colleagues throughout September.

Since its inception in 2017, Love on Month of Service has impacted more than 380,000 people around the world, as measured through conservative, direct impact estimates by Lenovo's global corporate citizenship team. This ongoing commitment underscores the company's dedication to giving back to communities and strengthening its reputation as a force for positive change.

You can learn more about Lenovo's social impact programs in the latest ESG Report.

Visit to learn more about Lenovo's global philanthropy initiatives.