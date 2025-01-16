Inventhelp Inventor Develops Rave Or Festival Eyewear (SGJ-447)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun eyewear accessory for use at raves, concerts, festivals, firework shows, and other events," said an inventor, from

Palmview, Texas, "so I invented the DREAM VISION. My design could enhance the wearer's appearance without distorting or altering their vision."

The invention provides a new eyewear option for festivals, costume parties, raves and other events. In doing so, it could enhance the wearer's appearance when attending. It also increases fun, and it could spark conversation. The invention features a and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who attend music festivals, raves, and other celebrations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-447, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED