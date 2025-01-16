Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 21, 2025 In Xerox Holdings Corporation Lawsuit – XRX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox Holdings Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Xerox Holdings Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 25, 2024 and October 28, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

XRX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) after a large workforce reduction, the Company's salesforce was reorganized with new territory assignments and account coverage; (2) as a result, the Company's salesforce productivity was disrupted; (3) as a result, the Company had a lower rate of sell-through of older products; (4) the difficulties in flushing out older product would delay the launch of key products; (5), as a result, Xerox was likely to experience lower sales and revenue; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Xerox Holdings Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until January 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

