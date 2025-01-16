Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water Enhances Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LAKE BENTON, MN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Facing challenges with tracking asset conditions and limited visibility into work orders, leadership at Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water in Lake Benton, Minnesota sought a comprehensive solution to modernize their operations. They selected OpenGov for its user-friendly tools, centralized platform, and advanced reporting capabilities to streamline workflows and improve decision-making.



The organization struggled with outdated processes, like relying on spreadsheets for inventory tracking and reporting, and manual work orders that required hours of driving to update. During their search, staff prioritized a configurable, mobile-friendly solution to enhance collaboration, track asset conditions, and streamline preventative maintenance. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its ability to address these needs, offering intuitive dashboards, centralized systems, and mobile tools for efficient on-the-go operations.



With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water is positioned to improve its asset management operations significantly. Staff anticipates better tracking of asset conditions, allowing for proactive maintenance and more accurate resource planning. Additionally, advanced reporting and dashboards will empower staff to forecast budgets and projects more confidently. By implementing this robust solution, Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water is set to enhance efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability across its operations.



Lincoln Pipestone Rural Water joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



