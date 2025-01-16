Flow Control Management Acquires Master Packing And Rubber Company
CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flow Control Management ("FCM"), a private equity backed holding company investing in companies in the Flow Control Sector, has announced the Acquisition of Master Packing and Rubber Company ("MPRC" or the "Company"), a provider of gasket and seals to the agricultural transport and processing markets.
"We are thrilled to be adding MPRC to our portfolio," said
Phil Pejovich, CEO of FCM. "This acquisition expands our offering, by now including highly attractive, heavy MRO gasket and seal products into our portfolio. In addition, it strengthens our presence in the agriculture value chain."
MPRC, founded in 1982 and headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is a manufacturer and supplier of seal technology solutions. For more information, visit .
FCM is a private equity backed holding company investing in companies in the Flow Control Sector. For more information, visit .
The Edgewater Funds ("Edgewater") is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $4 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Edgewater partners with management teams to help accelerate growth in their businesses. For more information, visit .
